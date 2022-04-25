PSG 'were in the sh*t' after Real Madrid defeat, admits Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain were left "in the sh*t" after their Champions League round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid, Marquinhos has admitted.

Madrid looked to be heading out of Europe after Kylian Mbappe scored the opener in the second leg of their tie against PSG, which put the French outfit 2-0 up on aggregate following their first leg win at Parc des Princes.

However, the Blancos staged a stunning second-half comeback to win the match 3-1 and progress to the quarter-finals, with Marquinhos still feeling the disappointment of the final result almost two months later.

What has Marquinhos said about the Madrid defeat?

The Brazilian defender inadvertently set up Karim Benzema with a misplaced pass as he completed his hat-trick on the night, and has admitted that he lost the "duel" against the striker.

PSG's wait for a maiden European crown was extended due to the defeat and Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed by supporters in subsequent domestic matches.

“It was a hard match to digest," Marquinhos told Canal Plus when quizzed on the game. "We the players, after a match like that frankly, sorry for the words but we are the first to be in sh*t.

"It was an important match for us. The next day, for me, even water was difficult to swallow.

"Benzema was great. I won a duel in the first leg and he won the second duel on the return.

"Maybe on that match, I should have focused more on my actions. Sometimes you want to think so much about the team, about the others and about everything around you."

Marquinhos wants to finish career at PSG

PSG bounced back from their Champions League disappointment by going on to win their 10th Ligue 1 title, with a 1-1 draw against Lens on Saturday securing the trophy for Mauricio Pochettino's side with four games to spare.

Marquinhos has played a key role in that triumph, and despite the turbulent nature of the French outfit's 2021-22 campaign, he remains quite content at Parc des Princes and would be open to seeing out the remainder of his playing days in Paris.

"Right now, no, I don’t want to leave," the 27-year-old, whose current contract is due to expire in 2024, replied after being asked if he could be tempted by a summer move away from PSG.

"At the start, there was a time when I was interested in doing so, but since then my mind’s always been here at PSG. My desire is to stay. We know how it goes in football – as long as you’re performing and playing well, you can have a desire to stay.

“But sometimes, things can change or the club can no longer want you, as we’ve seen in the past. If possible, I’d like to stay for life here in Paris. That would very much suit me and I would be happy with it.”

