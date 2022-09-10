PSG vs Brest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream PSG against Brest on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to capture pole position in Ligue 1 by bagging three points against Brest when the two teams clash at the Parc Des Princes on Saturday. The defending champions head into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League and should be brimming with confidence.

Brest, meanwhile, are at the opposite end of the spectrum, struggling in the relegation zone with just five points from six matches. Their defence is a major concern for coach Michel Der Zakarian before facing a marauding PSG as they have already shipped in 16 goals. Moreover, the Parisians have won in their last 11 meetings with Brest.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

PSG vs Brest date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Brest Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 4:00pm BST / 11pm ET / 8:30 pm Venue: Parc des Princes

How to watch PSG vs Brest on TV & live stream online

beIN SPORTS has the rights to the game in the U.S. and viewers there can also stream the match live using the beIN SPORTS CONNECT service.

In UK, the game does not have a live broadcast but you can get studio updates in BT Sport Score.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 - 1 HD, with steaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK NA NA U.S. beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS CONNECT India Sports 18 - 1 HD Voot Select

PSG squad and team news

Christophe Galtier has no injury concerns and has the entire squad at his disposal. It is unlikely that the tactician will make any changes to his starting XI that played against Juventus.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is the preferred choice between the sticks and will be shielded by a back three of Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Presnel Kimpembe.

Vitinha and Marco Veratti should start in midfield flanked by Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. Meanwhile, the front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe remain untouchable.

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike

Brest team news and squad

Brest will likely miss the services of Steve Mounie as he is recovering from a heel injury. Jeremy Le Douaron is also a doubt as he is struggling with a groin problem.

Romain Del Castillo will probably remain unavailable for the next couple of weeks with a hamstring strain while Noah Fadiga has an ankle injury.