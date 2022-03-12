PSG ultras call for president Al-Khelaifi to leave after Champions League collapse

Representatives of Paris Saint-Germain's ultra fan groups have called for president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to step down from his role immediately.

PSG were humbled by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, letting slip a two-goal lead to seal their elimination from the competition at the last-16 stage.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar leading a star-studded team, first place in Ligue 1 appears to be insufficient to quell supporters' rage at failing to deliver in Europe.

What was said?

“The unacceptable and inevitable disappointment that we feared and foresaw has unfortunately come to pass," the statement issued by the Collectif Ultra Paris begins.

"How can you have the mindset to move mountains when your season seems to begin in February and you play domestic competitions at a pedestrian pace?

"How can you have a genuine game plan when your squad is nothing but a bunch of ‘stars’ who barely complement one another?

"How can a coach be the respected leader of the changing room when he is clearly not the true decision maker?

"How can you rebuild a squad when eternal substitutes can happily see out their contracts with such comfortable salaries?"

The Collectif's statement continues to demand the exit of Al-Khelaifi, affirming that: "We don't have a short memory. We know what our return owes to president Nasser Al-Khelaifi but it is clear he is not the man for the job.

"The club's current situation requires complete reorganisation at all levels going forward and the daily presence of its president."

Al-Khelaifi under pressure

The current president took over in 2011 at the head of new owners the Qatar Sports Investments, and has overseen massive spending at the club and an unprecedented run of domestic success.

The Champions League title, though, has remained elusive, with Wednesday's collapse the latest setback for PSG.

Al-Khelaifi was left fuming at elimination, even attempting to storm into the referees' dressing room after the match in Madrid to protest their failure to disallow Karim Benzema's first goal for a supposed infraction in the build-up.

