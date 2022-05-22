PSG to replace sporting director Leonardo with Luis Campos following Mbappe extension

GOAL can confirm that Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack Leonardo after Kylian Mbappe's transfer U-turn, with a formal announcement expected in the coming days.

Leonardo has served as PSG's sporting director for the past three years, playing a key role in recruitment as the club has continued its dominance of French football while also fighting for a maiden Champions League crown.

The Ligue 1 champions are planning a summer of wholesale changes, however, with Leonardo among those being touted for an exit following a turbulent 2021-22 campaign.

Leonardo to leave PSG after Mbappe saga

PSG's first priority was to tie Mbappe down to a contract extension amid reported interest in his services from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old pushed for a move to Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 and was widely tipped to join the Blancos on a free transfer this summer, but has instead reaffirmed his commitment to PSG.

Mbappe signed a bumper new deal at Parc des Princes on Saturday that ties him to the club until 2025, but GOAL understands that Leonardo did not have any influence on the final negotiations.

It has been reported that the pair did not always see eye to eye and Mbappe did not want to continue with Leonardo in the boardroom, with PSG appearing to bow to his wishes.

Who will replace Leonardo?

PSG have already identified a replacement for Leonardo, with GOAL confirming that former Lille and Monaco sporting director Luis Campos was present in Paris last week.

Campos was at Monaco when Mbappe first broke onto the senior stage as he helped deliver the club Ligue 1 title success in 2016-17.

He subsequently took up a similar role at Lille, who won the French top-flight last season, but he is now a free agent and Mbappe is reportedly eager for a reunion at Parc des Princes.

