Debuting in tomorrow's match as PSG take on Brest at Parc des Princes

For the first time in club history, PSG incorporates a vertical blue band down the middle of a white shirt for their 2022-23 third kit. Designed as a contrast to the home shirt unveiled in June, the Parisian third kit draws on one of the club's most emblematic designs.

Nike

Inverting the traditional colours of the Hechter stripe, and a nod to some of their kits of the past, the third kit design will be instantly recognisable to fans all over the world.

As has been the case for the last few seasons, the shirts worn by PSG's players and supporters are made using 100% polyester from recycled plastic bottles.

Nike

A new range of technical and lifestyle clothing is released alongside the third kit - made up of 50 pieces, including several hoodies bearing the slogan “We are Paris” as well as t-shirts, jumpers and a bomber jacket in “saturated neutral” colours.

Paris Saint Germain 2022-23 third kit price & how to buy

The Paris Saint Germain 2022-23 third kit was launched on September 9

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

