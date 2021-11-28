PSG star Neymar stretchered off after suffering horror ankle injury in Saint-Etienne clash

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was stretchered off after suffering a horror ankle injury in Sunday's clash with Saint-Etienne.

PSG extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne, thanks to a brace from Marquinhos and an Angel Di Maria effort.

However, the contest was overshadowed by a serious injury to Neymar, who could now be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

What happened?

The Brazilian forward writhed around in agony after his ankle appeared to give way following a tackle from a Saint-Etienne player late in the second half.

Neymar's PSG teammates looked on visibly concerned as the PSG medical staff ran on to help the forward leave the pitch, raising fears over his fitness for the remainder of the season.

What's been said?

Neymar took to social media after the game to reassure his followers, and has vowed to "come back better and stronger".

"Let's recover, unfortunately these setbacks are part of an athlete's life," he wrote on Instagram.

"Now that's what you have, lift your head and let's go 'I'll come back better and stronger.'"



How many games could Neymar miss?

Depending on the severity of the injury, Neymar could now be a doubt for PSG's next Ligue 1 outing against Nantes on Wednesday.

If the 29-year-old ends up requiring surgery, he may even be out of action until the new year, but a scan will be required before a final prognosis can be given.

Losing Neymar would represent a major loss for Mauricio Pochettino given the prominent role he has had in his plans at the start of the season.

The Brazil international's appearance against Saint-Etienne was his 14th of the campaign for PSG, and he has also recorded three goals and three assists.

