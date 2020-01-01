PSG keeper Navas ruled out of Champions League semi-final with hamstring injury

The 33-year-old has yet to resume training since he was forced off during the quarter-final against Atalanta

goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been ruled out of his side's semi-final against on Tuesday after he again missed training with a hamstring injury.

The international pulled up injured in the closing stages of PSG’s dramatic 2-1 quarter-final win over Atalanta on Wednesday and had to be replaced by Sergio Rico.

A scan later revealed he had suffered a torn hamstring, meaning the 33-year-old faced a race against time if he was to participate in their last-four clash against Leipzig.

The PSG medical staff monitored Navas over the weekend but he played no part in their training session on Sunday afternoon. And with just 48 hours until kick-off in Lisbon, the former player now has run out of time to prove his fitness.

Navas being out will likely mean a rare start for 26-year-old Rico.

The Spaniard has made just six appearances for the club this season after joining on a season-long loan from , having spent the previous campaign on loan at .

Rico signed a short-term contract extension in June to cover the remaining weeks of the extended 2019-20 season, though it remains to be seen whether he will still be at the Parc des Princes next term.

Former midfielder Idrissa Gueye also missed Sunday's training session with a muscle injury and the club said 30-year-old is very uncertain for Tuesday’s game.

Thiago Silva is also expected to play despite picking up a minor hamstring injury during the game, while Kylian Mbappe’s lively 30-minute cameo against the side suggests his recovery from an ankle injury is progressing well.

Marco Verratti was back in partial training on Sunday, increasing hopes he could be fit to face RB Leipzig after he missed out against Atalanta.

Thomas Tuchel’s side reached their first Champions League semi-final in 25 years in the most dramatic of circumstances against Atalanta.

Trailing 1-0 going into stoppage-time, the side equalised through Marquinhos before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting converted Mbappe’s pass for a 93rd-minute winner.

It will be their first appearance in the last four of the competition since 1995, when they were beaten 3-0 on aggregate by .