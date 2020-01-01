PSG deserve Ligue 1 title but it is weird to celebrate like this – Gueye

The 30-year-old Senegal international feels winning the French top-flight trophy is reward for their efforts

midfielder Idrissa Gueye believes his side deserves to win the 2019-20 title, given their impressive performances in the campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's men were 12 points clear at the top of the table before the French top-flight was suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which is still wreaking havoc across the world.

Following the spread of Covid-19, the French government announced that no sporting event will be allowed to restart until September.

Consequently, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed the Parisians as champions of Ligue 1 for the third consecutive time.

Gueye, who joined the Parisians from Premier League side last summer, is delighted with the affirmation and feels it is a reward of their efforts.

"I was super happy, but it's weird not to be with my teammates and the club people to be able to celebrate as it should,” Gueye told the club website.

“I celebrated it with the family, we had a small meal and my wife made me a cocktail. We would have liked to be together because we had a good season.

“Above all, it is deserved. We sent lots of messages and videos to remember the best moments of the season.”

The midfielder has also taken positives from the outbreak of the coronavirus, stating he has been using the opportunity to bond with his family while revealing the Parisians still find a way to train.

"It is true that it is quite bizarre, we have our habits, our little rituals before finding our friends at the training centre.

“But you have to see the bright side of things, I have never spent so much time with my children. I was able to create a bond with my son.

“But if not, we try to converse as best we can. Running, exercising but the hardest part is not playing football. ”

The international played a key role as the Parisians clinched the league title, delivering solid defensive displays for the side in 20 appearances.

The combative midfielder will hope to continue his fine defensive performances in the 2020-21 season.