PSG confirm Donnarumma signing

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy international left AC Milan last month after his contract with the Serie A side expired.

Donnarumma, 22, has joined the French giants in a free transfer, committing to a five-year contract with the club.

What has been said?

"I am very happy to be part of this great club that is Paris Saint-Germain," Donnarumma told PSG's website.

"I feel ready to take on this new challenge, and continue to grow here. With PSG, I want to win as much as possible and give joy to the supporters."

He made his AC Milan debut at 16.



He made his first Italy start at 17.



He is the #EURO2020 Player of the Tournament at 22.



PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi added: "We are pleased to welcome Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris Saint-Germai.

"We congratulate him on his victory at Euro 2020, and his title as the best player of the competition.

"I know Gianluigi will receive a warm welcome from everyone at the club, including his team-mates, our staff and all the Parisian supporters."

How did Donnarumma perform at AC Milan?

Donnarumma came through the Milan youth academy to make his senior debut in 2015 at the age of 16.

He became the Rossoneri´s first choice goalkeeper that season and kept his place as the undisputed No.1 until his departure this summer.

Donnarumma made 251 competitive appearances in all competitions for the San Siro side.

The goalkeeper was only 17 when he got his first cap for Italy and has now played 33 times for the Azzurri, playing a pivotal role in their Euro 2020 win.