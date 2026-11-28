Share Follow GOAL on Google

Scoring goals is no longer simply a way of settling matches for Al-Nassr. The team have turned it into an extraordinary run stretching across 100 consecutive games in the Saudi Pro League, setting a historic record that Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated. He expressed his pride at contributing to a collective achievement that reflects the team's attacking consistency and their ability to find the net regularly.

Advertisement

Ronaldo took to social media after Al-Nassr reached their 100th consecutive Saudi Pro League match with at least one goal. It's a run built on sustained attacking consistency over a long stretch of games.

The milestone arrived with a 1-0 win over Al-Hazm in the 13th round of the competition. That result kept the streak alive without interruption: Al-Nassr have now found the net in all 100 of those consecutive matches.

Ronaldo started against Al-Hazm alongside fellow Portuguese João Félix, with Samu Costa also in the side. Costa proved decisive. He scored the only goal, handing Al-Nassr another win and putting his name on the scoresheet on the day this remarkable achievement was completed.

For Ronaldo, the record and the result went hand in hand. The Al-Nassr captain tied the win to the 100-game scoring run, calling it a collective success worth celebrating rather than simply a number belonging to one player or one particular game.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Portuguese star wrote on his accounts: "A great win and 100 consecutive league games in which the team have scored. I am proud to be part of this achievement." The message showed his pride in what Al-Nassr have accomplished and his determination to credit the whole squad for reaching this historic figure.

The streak now holds a special place in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League history: 100 consecutive matches, a goal in every one. The win over Al-Hazm completed the record, and Ronaldo celebrated an achievement he said he was proud to be part of.