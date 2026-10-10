Protesters threaten to disrupt Pirates vs Sundowns MTN8 final: 'There’s no man who will watch football while we fight for our country'

Durban is currently grappling with significant civil unrest, as anti-illegal migrant protests have escalated into reports of looting and the torching of vehicles across the city. This wave of volatility has now reached the doorstep of South African football, with activists targeting the showpiece final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

A video circulating on social media, translated from IsiZulu, captured the defiant stance of the protesters as they targeted the scheduled Saturday morning preparations. One individual in the footage made it clear that the group intended to physically prevent the match from proceeding by occupying the stadium's entry points. The threat has caused widespread anxiety among supporters who have already secured their seats for the R10 million showdown between the country's two most successful modern clubs.









“Tomorrow [Saturday] there’s a Sundowns and Pirates match at Moses Mabhida Stadium. We are going to close the gates in the morning; there won’t be football that’s going to take place. There’s no man who will watch football while we fight for our country,” the protester stated in the video. This direct warning has placed the Premier Soccer League and local security forces on high alert ahead of the 18:00 kick-off.

In response to the logistical challenges posed by the unrest and the high-profile nature of the game, the PSL has issued specific instructions to the public. The league has urged all ticket holders to ensure their digital passes are downloaded well in advance to avoid technical issues at the gates.









Next matches ORP MTN 8 Cup 12:00 SFC

Despite the looming threats, both squads remain focused on the task at hand as they chase one of the most prestigious knockout trophies in South African football.

Law enforcement agencies are expected to maintain a heavy presence around the Moses Mabhida precinct to ensure that the protesters do not carry out their plan to seal the gates.

As the clock ticks down to the 18:00 start, all eyes will be on the streets surrounding the stadium as much as the pitch itself.

The outcome of the threatened blockade will likely determine whether the match proceeds as planned or faces a significant delay.



