Protap not disheartened after 5-1 thumping to UKM

M3 outfit Protap FC's 2019 FA Cup campaign only reached as far as the second round, after they were knocked out by second-tier club UKM FC.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

M3 side Protap FC will not be discouraged by their 5-1 defeat to Premier League club UKM FC in their round two tie on Tuesday.

Even with only two foreign players available for the encounter, the hosts still proved too strong for their all-local amateur opponents; Mateo Roskam scored a hat-trick while Milad Zeneyedpour bagged a brace in the encounter. The visitors' only goal of the match was scored by Hariz Saim in the 49th minute.

Speaking to the press after the match that was held at the UKM Stadium, head coach Shahidan Rusly remarked that the only way to go is up for his charges, following the defeat.

"I'm pleased with the players today. They stuck to the plans, but playing against top-tier sides will always be a tough time for us.

"We will not surrender. We came from social (amateur) league backgrounds, and God willing, we will work harder, by hook or by crook. We need to stick to our training programmes, work on developing our training facilities in order to improve," remarked Shahidan.

