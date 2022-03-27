Proposal for PSL club owners to run for Safa presidency shot down - Govindasamy

South African Football Association's national executive committee has voted against the motion that PSL club owners can contest for the Safa presidency.

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi recently expressed interest in challenging Danny Jordaan for the position of Safa president.

Safa's Eastern Cape and Western Cape regions were said to have encouraged Mpengesi to contest the Safa presidential elections next year.

However, Safa's ethics committee chairperson Poobalan Govindasamy described the extraordinary congress as a groundbreaking meeting as he shared the details of the gathering.

“Today was a groundbreaking meeting in that the constitutional amendments process that we embarked on since 2018 were finalised at this meeting," Govindasamy said on Sunday World.

"There were three to four amendments from members that were defeated again.

"That concerns the voting in respect of NEC members, whether the president of the NSL or PSL can become the president of Safa and that position remain the same because the motion was defeated.

“That motion was defeated by the majority, and there were only three members who were favour of it," he added.

"In so far as the other amendments were concerned, there were groundbreaking because they take the association forward for the next ten years."

Orlando Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, who is also the PSL chairman, has been linked with the position of Safa president over the years.

Jordaan has been Safa president since 2013, succeeding Kirsten Nematandani, and he was re-elected unopposed in 2018.