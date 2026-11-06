'The project would set him back' - Troy Deeney urges Folarin Balogun to reject January move to Manchester United

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Troy Deeney has urged Folarin Balogun to turn down a January move to Manchester United, warning that the Old Trafford project would set the Monaco striker back. United are expected to bring in a new forward with Benjamin Sesko out until 2027, but the former Watford striker insists they have not given a striker the support to succeed in the last decade.

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Manchester United linked with January move for Balogun

Manchester United are expected to move for a new striker in January, with Sesko sidelined until 2027 because of a shin problem. United have been linked this week with a move for Balogun, and Monaco are looking to sell the 25-year-old.

Balogun impressed for the United States at the World Cup, scoring three goals in four appearances, and has 31 goals in 95 games for Monaco. The former Arsenal striker came close to joining Everton after a £40 million fee was agreed, but the deal collapsed on deadline day after concerns were raised during his medical.

Deeney says Manchester United move 'just doesn't work'

However, Deeney believes Balogun should look elsewhere when the transfer window reopens, and the former Watford striker did not hold back in his assessment of a potential switch to Old Trafford. "No, no, no, not good for Man United, not good for Flo Balogun himself," Deeney told CBS Sports.

"It just doesn't work. Man United haven't given you a record in the last decade of a striker who has gone in and done well. They don't give you the support mechanism for that." Deeney believes that record should serve as a warning to Balogun.

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Deeney backs failed Everton switch for Balogun

Deeney felt the collapsed move to Everton would have suited Balogun far better, pointing to the chances the Toffees create for their strikers. "I actually thought the move to Everton made sense. What I mean by that is that Everton create good moments, if you see [Thierno] Barry at the moment he doesn't give himself the best chance, he misses a lot.

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"Balogun was in a wonderful vein of form at the start of the season, came off a wonderful World Cup, scored a lot in the Champions League, I think the Man United project would set him back."

What next for Balogun?

Balogun left the door open for a Premier League return last month, telling talkSPORT: "Yes, potentially. Football has many twists and turns as we've seen after the World Cup. I was close to a transfer, didn't materialise, but for sure it's definitely an option."

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With Monaco ready to cash in, Balogun faces a big decision on his future before the January window opens.