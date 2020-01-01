Profiling Diop and Faiz as DC United face Orlando Pirates in Esports club friendly

Goal profiles the two gamers as they prepare to square off in an international match on Friday night

and DC United will lock horns in an international friendly on Friday evening, with the South African side eager to return to winning ways after losing 4-2 to FC Sion last weekend.

Representing Pirates will be Faiz Mahomed, who is a professional gamer while Alioune Diop will be playing for DC United.

But who are these two gamers?

Goal profiles both Faiz and Diop ahead of the match.

Full Name: Muhammed Fiaz Mahomed

Team: Orlando Pirates

Birth Country:

Achievements: ESWC Qualifier (2014), ESWC Top 32 (2015), ESWC Top 16 (2016), Os Games Champion Top 4 Orlando Pirates (2017), FUT Champions Ranked 27th in the World (2018), Adidas TheBase Winner (2018), Ark Gaming Doubles Winner (2018).

Record: 27 official matches played - 22 wins, three losses and two draws.

Jersey No: 77

Twitter Handle: Unfaizdd

Now profiling Fiaz's opponents and former teammate Diop, who spent three years at Pirates before being transferred to DC United.

It is also worth noting that Pirates are the first esports team in Africa to have transferred a Fifa player to a professional league abroad, the .

Full name: Mohamed Alioune Diop

Team: DC United

Birth Country: Arlington, VA (US)

Achievements: ARK Gaming SA winner (2018), Orlando Pirates e-League tournament winner (2018), EA verification for FUT Champions Cup in the Fifa19 Global Series season (2018), Ranked 4th place on the worldwide FUT Champions leaderboard on PlayStation (2019), ESWC Qualifiers (2019), Ranked 9th in Fifa Ultimate Team ROW rankings (2019).

Twitter Handle: King_JC0