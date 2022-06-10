Problems mounting for Bafana Bafana boss Broos

While a 2-1 defeat to a strong Morocco side, away in north Africa, is not a catastrophe, the nature of the loss suggests otherwise

After a promising start to his Bafana Bafana tenure, head coach Hugo Broos faces an uphill battle to keep the South African national team on track.

Yes, Bafana scored first in Thursday’s Afcon qualifier, but it was against the run of play, and Lyle Foster's goal came from one of very few chances.

Morocco meanwhile had close to 30 efforts on goal and had they been more clinical, and had Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams not be in sensational form, it could have been a hiding.

Looking around at the team which started against the Atlas Lions, it's only really Williams who can come away with any major credit.

Thibang Phete and Sphephelo Sithole showed promise, and Khuliso Mudau had a decent game, but as for the rest, it was average to poor.

Defensive worries

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine De Reuck is still fairly new to the international stage, yet his absence - through injury, has highlighted the lack of depth South Africa currently has at centre-back.

Lyle Lakay and Taariq Fielies endured a tough night against the Moroccans and didn't improve their credentials.

Backpagepix

Attack missing teeth

Up front, Foster took his goal well but missed another good opportunity. He is yet to fully convince and is not the finished product at only 21.

Of more concern though may be Percy Tau's diminishing influence on the team. A year or two ago he was very much Bafana's talisman.

However, injuries have curtailed his progress in recent times and when he does play, he hasn't been the Percy Tau of old.

Like Foster, players such as Evidence Makgopa, Fagrie Lakay, Khanyisa Mayo and Bongokhule Hlongwane have plenty of potential but are still relatively young and unproven. Yet they find themselves in the middle of what are crucial qualifiers for South Africa after a recent series of failures over the past few years.

Article continues below

To be fair to Broos, his injection of young players has worked to an extent, but now with three defeats and one draw from their last four matches in all competitions, questions may be raised again as to whether more experience is needed.

It could also be argued though that perhaps there are just not enough genuine top class players at Broos' disposal.

Regardless, Bafana's struggles of the last 10 or 20 years are showing no clear signs of coming to an end unless somehow Broos can turn these qualifiers around.