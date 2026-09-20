Probable PSV line-up: Bosz makes the final decision on hat-trick hero Mijnans

PSV head to De Grolsch Veste on Sunday for a tough test against FC Twente. Peter Bosz has largely kept faith with the side that beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 last week. Kick-off in Enschede is at 14:30 and the match is live on ESPN 3.

Matej Kovar did not cover himself in glory for Sparta's opener, but Bosz sees no reason to drop his goalkeeper. PSV's defence is unchanged too, with Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo and Mauro Júnior all keeping their places.

In midfield, Paul Wanner and Kodai Sano, who both scored against PSV, must provide control against Twente. Guus Til starts as the most advanced of the visitors' midfield three.

Against Sparta, Bosz rotated heavily and handed Sven Mijnans a chance up front. The natural midfielder responded with a hat-trick. He now drops back out, with Ricardo Pepi returning to the side. Ivan Perisic on the right and Ruben van Bommel on the left also come back into PSV's attack.

After recovering from a false start to beat Sparta 4-1, PSV sit top of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. Twente strengthened their grip on a place in the sub-top with a 2-0 win over bottom club ADO Den Haag.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Wanner, Sano, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.