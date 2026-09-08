Probable Feyenoord line-up: does Hadj Moussa start against FC Barcelona?

Feyenoord open their Champions League campaign on Wednesday away to FC Barcelona. Anis Hadj Moussa is expected to start as usual, Voetbalzone predict. FC Barcelona v Feyenoord kicks off at 18:45 and will be shown live on the main channel of Ziggo Sport.

Tjark Ernst is set to start in goal for the Rotterdam side. Givairo Read, Jeremiah St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Mármol, from right to left, make up Feyenoord's defence at Spotify Camp Nou.

In midfield, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has gone with familiar names: Gjivai Zechiël, Charles Vanhoutte and Luciano Valente. Oussama Targhalline can hope for minutes off the bench in Barcelona.

Up front, Hadj Moussa will start on the right after his move to Al-Ittihad collapsed and he missed the match against NEC after arriving late twice. Nacho Ferri leads the line, with Gaoussou Diarra providing the threat from the left.

Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson still does not have a work permit and is therefore missing from the Feyenoord squad. Jerayno Schalken, who impressed against NEC, has travelled to Spain with Van Bronckhorst.

Probable Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Zechiël, Vanhoutte, Valente; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Diarra.