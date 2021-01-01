Primeiro de Agosto 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs (0-1 agg): Castro fires Amakhosi into Caf Champions League group phase

The Soweto giants are through to the competition’s mini-league phase for the first time in their history

Leonardo Castro’s first half strike sent into the group stage of the Caf following a 1-0 first-round second-leg victory over Primeiro de Agosto away at 11 November Stadium in Luanda on Tuesday.

After the first leg ended 0-0 at the FNB Stadium on December 23, Chiefs went through on a 1-0 aggregate scoreline as they extended their run of clean sheets to four games in this competition so far this season.

For all their domestic troubles, progressing to the group phase for the first time ever is a huge feat for Amakhosi.

Coach Gavin Hunt started a similar squad he started in the home leg, making a few changes by bringing Bernard Parker, Castro and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo into the lineup.

The Soweto giants looked a completely different side from the outfit that has been struggling on the domestic front.

Their major threat came from set-pieces, with Eric Mathoho heading just over the bar from a Khama Billiat freekick after Castro had been fouled 15 minutes into the match.

Another Billiat freekick three minutes later was a cause for concern for the hosts as Siyabonga Ngezana's diving header went off target.

With Chiefs the more threatening side, Agosto responded through Honduras forward Bryan Velasquez, who lobbed Akpeyi, but Mathoho was on hand to clear the goal-bound ball in the 26th minute.

Amakhosi escaped another raid on 31 minutes after Mabululo’s headed effort went over the bar before another dangerous attack four minutes later had Daniel Akpeyi save Manico’s powerful daisy-cutter.

Billiat continued to be a menace to the Agosto defence, shooting just wide following some nice exchanges with Castro a few moments later.

The resultant counter-attack from the goal-kick caught Chiefs defenders napping, with Mabululo breaking loose, but his low drive narrowly missed the goal despite beating Akpeyi in what was the best chance of the first half.

Castro then broke the impasse four minutes from half-time when he connected with Billiat’s cross from the left.

The goal appeared to have fired up Chiefs, who saw Ramahlwe Mphahlele heading just over the cross bar from yet another Billiat freekick just before the break, although Agosto had a decent change after the restart when Velasquez sent a free kick against the side netting after Bernard Parker had fouled Natael on the edge of the box.

The Angolans showed hunger to claw their way back into the match, with Mabululo missing a point-blank header from a cross from the left on 53 minutes, and the pressure from the hosts kept Chiefs defenders busy, with Velasquez firing wide in 63rd minute after getting his shot away despite the attentions of Chiefs defenders.

Hunt then introduced Samir Nurkovic for Castro and the Serb awakened Chiefs’ momentum as Agosto's fizzled out.

The hosts appeared to have given up and did not cause problems for Amakhosi towards the end as the visitors were firmly in control of the contest, although Congolese defender Bobo Ungenda headed wide in what was Agosto’s last meaningful effort of the game five minutes from time.