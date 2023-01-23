Prime Khune or Ronwen Williams…you can only pick one!

GOAL asked Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans which goalkeeper they’d take if they could only pick one.

Fans of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns were split this weekend when we canvassed opinion during the blockbuster PSL bout between the two South African heavyweights.

In our latest GOAL Groundswell, we asked supporters who they’d choose between Prime Itumeleng Khune and Ronwen Williams…if they could only pick one.

The two stoppers have been among the finest goalkeepers of the PSL era.

Khune may have endured some difficult times in recent seasons, but he remains the standard by which South African keepers are measured and has enjoyed a fine renaissance in recent weeks.

Williams, by contrast, has looked the part at Mamelodi Sundowns since signing from SuperSport United last year.

With Downs, he’s enjoyed the protection of an excellent backline—there’s no denying it—but has also pulled off some excellent saves when called upon.

Williams was also named captain of Bafana Bafana by new South Africa coach Hugo Broos, a move which likely puts paid to any hopes Khune may have of a return to international football.

In our latest Groundswell, supporters were divided on which of the two they’d pick if they had the choice…although predictably, fans of each club were included to choose their own club’s keeper.

“Ronwen Williams is a baby,” one supporter began. “Itumeleng Khune was something else, the best.”

Others argued that Williams has the best defence, but that Khune was the better individual talent, whereas some supporters believed that Khune…somewhat harshly…has ‘expired’.

Williams, who saw off Denis Onyango to take the No. 1 shirt at Sundowns, kept another clean sheet this weekend as the Brazilians dispatched Amakhosi 1-0 away to take all three points and extend their advantage at the top of the PSL table.

The reigning champions now have 46 points from their opening 18 matches to move 16 clear of second-placed Richards Bay, who have played a game fewer.

Awesomely, Williams and his defenders have only conceded six goals so far this term, to register—by some distance—the best goal difference in the division.

Could Itumeleng Khune, even in his prime, have achieved that?