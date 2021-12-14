Pressure on McCarthy as AmaZulu draw seventh consecutive PSL game vs Chippa United

AmaZulu came from two goals down to register a 2-2 draw with Chippa United at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

Usuthu had come into the match desperate for a win after six consecutive draws in the PSL.

The hosts started the match well and dominated the early proceedings. After goalkeeper Rashid Watenga had denied Lehlohonolo Majoro from just outside the 18-yard-area, Veli Mothwa made a blunder at the other end.

The custodian took time to clear lines and Bienvenu Eva Nga capitalised on the situation to hand the visitors a lead after 23 minutes.

Five minutes later, the forward pounced on a loose ball in the danger zone to complete his brace and ensure the team went to the half-time break with a 2-0 advantage.

After the pause, AmaZulu came back stronger and limited their visitors in terms of possession.

However, they had to wait until the 64th minute to pull a goal back. Substitute Luvuyo Memela converted Majoro's cross to make it 2-1 and give Benni McCarthy's team renewed energy.

The duo combined once again in the 82nd minute for Memela to score his second to hand his team a point. It was a seventh consecutive draw for Usuthu.

The result ensured AmaZulu remain eighth on the table with 21 points. They have played 17 matches this season and managed just three wins, twelve draws and two losses.

Usuthu have also scored 15 goals and conceded 14 and with their current form, it is difficult to see them finishing in the top three.

The Chilli Boys are a position above the danger zone after 15 games. They have secured two wins, six draws and seven losses. Chippa have further managed to score nine goals and conceded 19 and accumulated 12 points.

At Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Marumo Gallants and Cape Town City played out a goalless draw.

After the stalemate, City retained their 10th position with 19 points from 14 matches, a point more than Gallants who have played 15 games.