Pressure on Kaizer Chiefs - Kambole on weight of expectation ahead of PSL resumption

The 26-year-old forward is hopeful that Amakhosi can beat the defending champions Sundowns to the league title

striker Lazarous Kambole has provided an update on his fitness and also discussed the team's hopes of clinching this season's title.

The Soweto giants are back in training as they look to perform well in their remaining eight matches in order to clinch the league trophy which has eluded Chiefs for five years.

The current campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March with Amakhosi placed at the top of the league standings, and the PSL is working on resuming the suspended season.

More teams

“We are doing well as a team and personally, I feel good. Training has been fantastic this week and I am very much enjoying being back," Kambole told the club's official website.

“It’s good to be back – we missed football. I missed my teammates, so it’s good to be around them again. It’s fantastic to be doing what we enjoy and that is playing football.

“My body is managing with the training regime since we returned. I am happy with my fitness because even during the lockdown when we were training on our own, we were pushing ourselves hard."

Kambole believes that the team will be ready when the season resumes with the remaining matches expected to be played in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng.

"Training as a group was a challenge for the first week after we returned, but right now, I am happy with everything," the Zambia international continued.

“I am putting in a lot of hard work looking and forward to resuming play again. As a team, we are on right track and we are doing a lot to ensure that we will be ready when we play our first game.”

Chiefs are four points above second-placed , who have a game in hand.

However, Kambole believes that they have enough experience to help ensure the season ends successfully for Amakhosi.

“We are professionals and we know how to handle the challenges that lie ahead. Being the log leaders requires a lot of hard work from the team because the pressure is on us,” he explained.

Article continues below

“Response from each player is good and we are working in the right direction and I am certain we will continue from where we left off before the lockdown."

Kambole will be looking score his first goal for Chiefs when the season resumes, having made 12 appearances across all competitions for the team without finding the net.

The speedy frontman joined the Soweto giants from reigning Zambian champions Zesco United in July 2019.