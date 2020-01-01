Pressure on Kaizer Chiefs: Fans react to Mamelodi Sundowns' win over Stellenbosch FC

Masandawana had to respond after being held to a draw by Al Ahly over the weekend

returned to winning ways on Wednesday night following their disappointing elimination from the Caf .

The Tshwane giants, who were coming off a 1-1 draw with Egyptian giants , secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in the Mother City.

The victory stretched their winning run to four matches in the as they closed the gap on league log leaders , who are now just four points above second-placed Masandawna having played a game more.

The defending champions' win has put more pressure on Chiefs, who have been inconsistent in recent times having lost their most recent match against .

We have a look at the banter on social media and see how supporters feel about the win which has seen Sundowns pull away from third-placed .

This is how the fans reacted to Masandawana's narrow victory:

And the pain fly straight to Naturena.That's double pain in one day.This Mamelodi Sundowns FC win and George Maluleka's pre-contract at Chloorkop... https://t.co/xalYVzwjZW — Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) March 11, 2020

Between Sundowns and Chiefs one will win the title Pirates are out — Sundowns is Weak! (@Mtimande_01) March 11, 2020

So you guys still believe Sundowns will win the league comfortably? pic.twitter.com/YBTMMAlaqW — Uncle GP (@ProphetJozi) March 11, 2020

Mamelodi sundowns beat stellenbosch but pain will go straight to Naturena pic.twitter.com/83cVXKSCBh — kabelo godfather loliwe (@Kabelololiwe13) March 11, 2020

Mamelodi Sundowns are such a quality side



Despite all the heavy cards they were dealt, they still managed to get the victory



Stellenbosch were good, just some naive mistakes, but can be proud #AbsaPrem #AbsaPremiership #SSDiski #KickOff #PSL #Sundowns #DownsLive #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/XmennoE0mk — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) March 11, 2020

#Sundowns have won against #Stellenbosch. They are now four points behind #KaizerChiefs. If the table turns, #Chiefs will have themselves to blame. They had a good lead at the top. — T. Kla Wesley Jr. 🇱🇷 (@WesleyKla) March 11, 2020

How I wish #Sundowns can protect a one goal lead against #OrlandoPirates in the #AbsaPremiership match next week the very same way they did against Stellenbosch pic.twitter.com/VXF6eHrwuz — Charles Twin Ra Tsakisile (@Prof_Charles1) March 11, 2020

Pirates players are playing rhe the cards after training...Sundowns played tonight, is playing again on Saturday while ur fc is training and waiting to play sundowns nextweek tuesday.... https://t.co/I9i3xM6hTo — Raymond Mamonyane (@RaymondMamonya1) March 11, 2020