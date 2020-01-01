PSL

Pressure on Kaizer Chiefs: Fans react to Mamelodi Sundowns' win over Stellenbosch FC

Comments()
Backpagepix
Masandawana had to respond after being held to a draw by Al Ahly over the weekend

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways on Wednesday night following their disappointing elimination from the Caf Champions League.

The Tshwane giants, who were coming off a 1-1 draw with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in the Mother City.

The victory stretched their winning run to four matches in the PSL as they closed the gap on league log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who are now just four points above second-placed Masandawna having played a game more.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    The defending champions' win has put more pressure on Chiefs, who have been inconsistent in recent times having lost their most recent match against AmaZulu.

    Article continues below

    We have a look at the banter on social media and see how supporters feel about the win which has seen Sundowns pull away from third-placed Orlando Pirates.

    This is how the fans reacted to Masandawana's narrow victory:

     

     

    Close