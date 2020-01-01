Pressure on Kaizer Chiefs: Fans react to Mamelodi Sundowns' win over Stellenbosch FC
Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways on Wednesday night following their disappointing elimination from the Caf Champions League.
The Tshwane giants, who were coming off a 1-1 draw with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in the Mother City.
The victory stretched their winning run to four matches in the PSL as they closed the gap on league log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who are now just four points above second-placed Masandawna having played a game more.
The defending champions' win has put more pressure on Chiefs, who have been inconsistent in recent times having lost their most recent match against AmaZulu.
We have a look at the banter on social media and see how supporters feel about the win which has seen Sundowns pull away from third-placed Orlando Pirates.
This is how the fans reacted to Masandawana's narrow victory:
And the pain fly straight to Naturena.That's double pain in one day.This Mamelodi Sundowns FC win and George Maluleka's pre-contract at Chloorkop... https://t.co/xalYVzwjZW— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) March 11, 2020
Between Sundowns and Chiefs one will win the title Pirates are out— Sundowns is Weak! (@Mtimande_01) March 11, 2020
So you guys still believe Sundowns will win the league comfortably? pic.twitter.com/YBTMMAlaqW— Uncle GP (@ProphetJozi) March 11, 2020
Mamelodi sundowns beat stellenbosch but pain will go straight to Naturena pic.twitter.com/83cVXKSCBh— kabelo godfather loliwe (@Kabelololiwe13) March 11, 2020
Mamelodi Sundowns are such a quality side— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) March 11, 2020
Despite all the heavy cards they were dealt, they still managed to get the victory
Stellenbosch were good, just some naive mistakes, but can be proud #AbsaPrem #AbsaPremiership #SSDiski #KickOff #PSL #Sundowns #DownsLive #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/XmennoE0mk
#Sundowns have won against #Stellenbosch. They are now four points behind #KaizerChiefs. If the table turns, #Chiefs will have themselves to blame. They had a good lead at the top.— T. Kla Wesley Jr. 🇱🇷 (@WesleyKla) March 11, 2020
How I wish #Sundowns can protect a one goal lead against #OrlandoPirates in the #AbsaPremiership match next week the very same way they did against Stellenbosch pic.twitter.com/VXF6eHrwuz— Charles Twin Ra Tsakisile (@Prof_Charles1) March 11, 2020
Pirates players are playing rhe the cards after training...Sundowns played tonight, is playing again on Saturday while ur fc is training and waiting to play sundowns nextweek tuesday.... https://t.co/I9i3xM6hTo— Raymond Mamonyane (@RaymondMamonya1) March 11, 2020
This is ironic sundowns beat Stellenbosch but the pain ws felt by another trophyless team fans pic.twitter.com/nYrOqYN6io— Oza (@Oza48686937) March 11, 2020