Pressure of winning PSL title is getting to Kaizer Chiefs – Middendorp

The Amakhosi boss wants his men to bag another win when they face the Citizens at home on Sunday

coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted that pressure is getting to them as they look to remain at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) table.

Amakhosi have stretched their lead following their 3-0 midweek win over and the German manager has explained that the win has brought some relief.

Chiefs have 38 points and lead by six points, and the experienced coach has also urged his men to focus on their upcoming match against to bag another win to make it nine points clear at the summit.

“The pressure of winning the league title is now getting to us as other teams are getting closer to us in the race,” Middendorp said as quoted by DailySun.

“But it’s our time to deliver the points and we have to keep on winning to make things easier.”

With the Brazilians set to face USM Alger in their Caf and fourth-placed away to Al Nasr in the Caf Confederation Cup this weekend, Amakhosi have an opportunity to widen the gap.

“We have a great advantage and we are relieved that our win has opened up a six-point lead,” added the coach.

“But we must be careful and go into the next game here with a positive mindset and put what happened against Highlands at the back of our minds.”

In addition, Chiefs will look to make it two wins over the Citizens after bagging a 2-1 win away in the Mother City when coach Benni McCarthy was still in charge.

Article continues below

With McCarthy’s successor Jan Olde Riekrink yet to find his footing in the top flight and fresh from a 2-2 draw against , they will be gunning for a win against the Soweto giants.

However, striker Kermit Erasmus remains doubtful for the clash as he is reportedly working round the clock to be match fit for the eagerly anticipated league encounter.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will welcome striker Samir Nurkovic from suspension but they could be without Khama Billiat who is still nursing a niggling injury.