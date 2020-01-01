Pressure even more on Kaizer Chiefs to win PSL title - Hunt

The Students boss still believes Amakhosi can win the league but warned that expectations may be too high because they are big club

coach Gavin Hunt suggests it is very difficult for teams chasing the championship with only a few games to go but he's confident can get it over the finish line.

Amakhosi are still top of the standings although they are tied on 53 points with second-placed . Their +5 superior goal difference is what's keeping them at the summit of the log.

And Hunt believes Chiefs have an experienced coach in Ernst Middendorp who knows how to win and he has wished him well in the remaining two matches.

"It's very difficult these last three or four games but I’m sure they [Chiefs] got enough experience. They have an experienced coach who knows how [to win]. So, let’s see what happens. I wish him well," Hunt told the media.

"It is not easy to win the league but the thing is consistency is very important. We did well against Chiefs.

"When you come into this time of the year with three or four games to go, sometimes a point is not bad. People try to win games always, it is crazy what happens with players, coaches, and clubs."

While Hunt continues to back the Soweto giants for the league title, he feels the pressure is even more on them to win the trophy after trying for five years without success, more so because the expectations are very high.

"The pressure is immense and the club like Kaizer Chiefs who have not won the league for many years the pressure is even more. They are the club expected to win trophies," added Hunt.

"People always think it is easy to win titles. Believe me, I’ve been there and it is very difficult, especially the last few games."

Chiefs need to win their remaining two matches convincingly to ensure they keep their distance between them and Sundowns.

They take on on Wednesday before visiting FC in the final match of the season.

However, the two matches aren't going to be easy as both Chippa United and Baroka are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.