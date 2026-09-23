Press conference suddenly descends into a major row between Driessen and Van Dijk: 'Normally you're quite nice, but now...'

Virgil van Dijk hit back strongly at the media gathered in Zeist on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands captain first clashed with Noa Vahle, then with Maarten Wijffels, Martijn Krabbendam and Valentijn Driessen.

He was combative from the start with Vahle. Van Dijk told her it was "utter nonsense" that it had been his idea to play with five defenders against Morocco at the World Cup. According to Van Dijk, that was "suggested" by her colleagues last summer.

Following frosty exchanges with Wijffels and Krabbendam, Driessen was next and went in hard.

"Virgil, this is a bit of a chore, isn't it? You're a bit grumpy today. Normally you're quite a nice guy," began the football editor-in-chief of De Telegraaf.

"Sometimes things need to be said. I can't just listen to that moaning all the time," Van Dijk replied. "But you can also just be open, can't you? You're being super curt," Driessen snapped back.

"This isn't a conversation. You just have to ask a question at the press conference," Van Dijk then responded. Driessen: "You're being curt. You can just respond, can't you?"

"I have no problem with a great deal of the media, and never have, but when nonsense is being thrown out into the world, what am I supposed to do with that?" Van Dijk then responded.

Driessen said Van Dijk should go and speak to the media responsible for those nonsense rumours. "But that's who I'm talking to now, isn't it?" said the Liverpool captain before the conversation was cut short.