Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, said on Friday that the World Cup semi-final against England in 2026 piled immense psychological pressure on the Tango dancers.

The scale of the responsibility towards the Argentine fans, he reckoned, made the match harder than facing Spain in the final.

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Speaking to the Argentine network TyC Sports, Tapia said: "The emotional burden, and the responsibility that rested on the players so as not to let the Argentines down, was greater than the one they had when playing against Spain. It (the victory over England) was like winning the World Cup."

He added: "The fans made them feel that this was the match that had to be won, and I think there are matches that left a big mark on us, such as Cape Verde, Egypt and England. They were matches we played from the heart. I did not feel that we would lose."

Argentina had beaten England 2-1 in that semi-final on 15 July at the Atlanta stadium in the United States. The then title holders fell behind to Anthony Gordon in the 55th minute. Enzo Fernandez levelled it in the 85th, before Lautaro Martinez struck the winner two minutes into added time.

Spain settled the final, dominating for long spells and edging it 1-0 through a Ferran Torres goal in extra time.



