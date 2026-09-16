Premier Soccer League referees must front up and face the music Everyone has to answer for the referees except the referees themselves

Season after season, the state of refereeing in the Premier Soccer League continues to deteriorate.

It has gotten to a point where it almost feels like a weekly competition among referees themselves — a race to see who can make the worst decision.

While we wait for the VAR situation to finally be sorted out, perhaps it is time for referees to take the stand and answer for themselves.

We were told that the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) would help change things. We hoped it would improve the standard of officiating, reduce costly mistakes and, ultimately, restore confidence in the league's referees.

But the VAR story has become a saga of its own.

Every time there is an update, there seems to be another explanation for why it is not yet fully operational in the PSL. At this point,the explanations surrounding its delay are becoming almost as confusing as some of the refereeing decisions we are being forced to watch every weekend.

Meanwhile, the blunders continue.

And these are not harmless mistakes. Some of them have serious consequences. They cost teams points, potentially affect league positions and, in some cases, can have a direct impact on a coach's job.

Yet whenever a coach or a club raises concerns about poor officiating, the response often seems to be that they are simply bitter because the result did not go their way.

That is not always the case.

Take Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz, who recently voiced his frustration following another controversial refereeing performance in Amakhosi's 1-1 draw against Polokwane City.

Da Cruz is certainly not the first coach to complain, and he will not be the last.

Almost every coach in the PSL has, at some point, raised concerns about officiating. Last season, Manqoba Mngqithi, then at Golden Arrows before his recent move to Yanga SC, was particularly vocal about the issue. Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou and Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardosoare among the other coaches who have also repeatedly expressed their frustrations.

Surely, when this many coaches — from different clubs, with different personalities and different football philosophies — are saying essentially the same thing, we cannot simply dismiss it as sour grapes?

We all know that coaching is one of the toughest jobs in football. Results determine your fate, and when things go wrong, the coach is usually the first person to pay the price.

So, if a referee's repeated mistakes can potentially cost me points, affect my team's season and, ultimately, put my job at risk, why should I remain silent?

This is why perhaps, while we continue waiting for the seemingly never-coming VAR, we should consider doing something different.

Interview the referees after the game.

Let them explain their decisions. Let them tell us what they saw. Let them explain what they did not see. Let them tell us why they made the decisions they made and, where necessary, acknowledge when they got something wrong.

Perhaps then we would have a better understanding of what is happening on the field.

Because at the moment, it feels like everyone has to answer for the referees except the referees themselves.

Coaches answer. Players answer. Clubs answer. Fans answer.

So why shouldn't the officials?

The PSL is one of the biggest and most respected leagues on the continent. It deserves officiating that reflects that reputation.

Until VAR arrives and becomes a reliable part of the game, perhaps the least we can ask for is accountability.

Because, quite frankly, we simply cannot continue like this.