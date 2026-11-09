Premier Soccer League monthly awards are in with AmaZulu, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates all claiming prizes

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The Premier Soccer League has officially unveiled the winners for the latest Betway Premiership monthly awards, with several top performers being rewarded for their consistency. Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu, and Mamelodi Sundowns all saw representatives walk away with prestigious accolades following a busy period of domestic action.

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Mokobodi dominates Player of the Month category

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi has been crowned the Betway Premiership Player of the Month for the combined period of September and October. The creative spark has been in sensational form for the Buccaneers, playing a pivotal role in their recent surge up the table.

The competition for the individual prize was fierce, reflecting the high standard of play across the South African top flight in recent months. Mokobodi eventually emerged victorious after beating out a strong challenge from the AmaZulu duo of Thandolwethu Ngwenya and Nkosikhona Radebe.

This recognition marks a significant personal milestone for the midfielder, as it is the first time he has picked up a monthly award in the Betway Premiership. The Pirates sensation has quickly become a fan favourite at Orlando Stadium, and his efficiency in the final third has been the cornerstone of the club's winning streak. With his confidence at an all-time high, the Buccaneers will be looking to their playmaker to sustain this level of performance as the season progresses.

Zwane leads Usuthu to coaching honours

In the dugout, AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane has been named the Coach of the Month for September and October. It has been a remarkable turnaround for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit under Zwane’s guidance, as he masterminded a run of five wins that propelled the club to third position in the standings. His tactical flexibility and ability to get the best out of his squad were key factors in Usuthu's rise.

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The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor faced stiff competition from other high-flying coaches to land the award. Zwane finished ahead of Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou, who had previously claimed the August prize, and Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso.

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Like Mokobodi, this represents Zwane’s maiden monthly award in the current Betway Premiership era. The coach has successfully instilled a winning culture at Usuthu, balancing defensive solidity with an attacking threat that has seen them dismantle several tough opponents. His recognition highlights the growing competitive nature of the league, where various clubs are now challenging the traditional dominance of the "Big Three" in the coaching ranks.

Mokoena produces Goal of the Month magic

Mamelodi Sundowns were not left empty-handed as Teboho Mokoena secured the Goal of the Month accolade.

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The Goal of the Month category featured several spectacular entries, making Mokoena’s victory even more impressive. His effort was chosen ahead of Vincent Pule’s pinpoint free-kick for Marumo Gallants and a remarkable set-piece goal from Luphumlo Sifumba against Milford FC.

These awards reflect a period of high-quality football in South Africa, with individual brilliance and collective team efforts being celebrated across the board. As the Betway Premiership season enters its next phase, the likes of Mokobodi, Zwane, and Mokoena have set a high bar for their peers.