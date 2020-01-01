Premier Soccer League confirms transfer window closing date

In a year affected by the coronavirus pandemic, market activity regarding the purchase of players has not been at the usual level

Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs are fast running out of time if they want to make any further additions to their respective squads.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the resultant five-month break to action towards the end of last season, the schedule for the 2020/ 21 season has a rather abnormal feel to it.

Pre-season for one was affected, and so have the dates during which clubs are able to buy and sell players.

On Monday morning the PSL issued a statement confirming that the current transfer window ends tonight. They also clarified when the mid-season window will be open.

“PSL transfer window closes tonight. The Premier Soccer League domestic transfer window will close today, 30 November 2020 at midnight.

“The second domestic transfer window will open on 1 February 2021 until 1 March 2021,” read the statement.

Usually with deadline day looming, a flurry of late signings are expected. But since Covid-19 has occurred, some teams are finding themselves financially challenged and there is not expected to be too much transfer activity.

To date, only four clubs in the top-flight have done significant business. These are , , and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Sundowns, backed by the money of mining magnate and owner Patrice Motsepe, have arguably done the best business, in particularity with the signings of Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus, who have both already made a significant impact.

Pirates, who like their rivals , enjoy good sponsorship backing, have also made a lot of promising signings including Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, international goalkeeper Richard Ofori and several others. Their most recent deal was for DR Congo striker Jean- Marc Makusu, and it’s not expected that the Sea Robbers will bring in any additional players on Monday.

AmaZulu meanwhile have been spending big under new owner Sandile Zungu who is hoping to reignite the Durban team. Included in the squad is former Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala as well as ex-Orlando Pirates trio Augustine Mulenga, Xola Mlambo and Luvuyo Memela.

TTM, who bought the franchise of , have made a raft of new signings including Mogakolodi Ngele, Thabo Rakhale, Justin Shonga, Lerato Lamola and Thabo Mnyamane.

Kaizer Chiefs are unable to make signings due to their Fifa transfer ban.