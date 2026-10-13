Premier Soccer League coach churn is 'ridiculous' after just seven games - ‘They just came and took the car; I have been fired’

The PSL is currently grappling with a staggering level of instability on the touchlines, a trend that has prompted legendary former defender Gavin Lane to voice his serious concerns.

Statistical evidence supports Lane's frustration, as five clubs have already parted ways with their head coaches despite most teams having only completed seven fixtures. The casualty list began with former Kaizer Chiefs manager Cedric Kaze, who was relieved of his duties at Sekhukhune United following a difficult run that included three consecutive defeats against Pirates. This set off a domino effect across the league, as Durban City FC also decided to move on from former Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef shortly after the campaign began. Phuti Mohafe lasted five games at Marumo Gallants, Ronnie Gabriels left Richards Bay FC, Siwelele placed Lehlohonolo Seema on suspension and TS Galaxy look set to demote Bernard Parker as soon as they secure a new head coach.

Reflecting on his own experiences in the dugout to illustrate the harsh reality of the profession, Lane recalled a particularly ruthless period during his time as an assistant.

"Even when I came and played at AmaZulu under Clive Barker, later on Sisa Bikitsha took over as the owner of the club, and I then became Neil Tovey’s assistant coach,” Lane told FARPost.

“One day we went to play [Kaizer] Chiefs, I wasn’t even sitting on the bench, I was sitting in the players’ lounge, and we came back on a Sunday. On Monday we had a meeting, and he [Bikitsha] fired everyone, including myself, all of us. I wasn’t even part of the guys sitting on the bench. I think it’s very sad when owners of clubs just take it upon themselves to hire coaches who might not be suitable for the club and then just fire them,” Lane added.

The veteran defender also expressed concern regarding the financial implications for those who lose their jobs so early in the season. With long-term contracts often disregarded or settled poorly, the professional security for coaches in the Betway Premiership appears to be at an all-time low.

“Now five or six coaches are gone, and it’s the seventh league game of the season. That’s ridiculous. The problem is you have a contract with the club, and I don’t think they pay that too well anyway when you get fired. It is what it is. I was in that boat as well, so I know a little bit about it, but many years ago,” Lane explained.

Beyond the results on the pitch, Lane suggested that internal meddling from club executives often makes a manager's job untenable. He argues that owners frequently overstep their boundaries by attempting to influence tactical decisions and team selection, which creates an environment of discord. Lane pointed to the departure of Gavin Hunt from Durban City FC last season as a primary example of how even the most respected figures in the game are not immune to such interference.

“Gavin Hunt, when he was down here coaching Durban City, I played a few games of golf with him and heard some of the stories where, like, the owner says, ‘Listen, you need to do this for this game.’ There are strategies for each game. I mean, Gavin Hunt is one of the top coaches in the country, and you will trust him anywhere,” Lane remarked.

The abrupt nature of these dismissals was perfectly captured in a story Lane shared about seeing Hunt shortly after his tenure at Durban City came to an end. The interaction revealed the cold reality of how clubs handle the logistics of a firing once the decision has been made.

“Next thing, one day I saw him walking, and I hooted and asked, ‘What’s going on? Where is your car?’ He said, ‘They just came and took it; I have been fired,’” Lane concluded.

As the season progresses, the pressure remains high on the remaining coaches in the division, with several others currently facing uncertain futures.

The rapid-fire nature of these sackings raises questions about the long-term sustainability and growth of the league if coaches are not given the requisite time to implement their philosophies. For legends like Lane, the current culture of "hire and fire" is a significant hurdle that the South African game must overcome to reach its full potential on the continental stage.



