Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns' defender Khuliso Mudau is anticipating a tough clash against Al Ahly on Sunday.

Downs host Al Ahly in 1st leg of AFL

Latest meeting ended with Brazilians winning 5-2

Mudau not expecting an easy fixture

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns will host Al Ahly in the first leg of the African Football League at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

Early in the year, Masandawana claimed a huge 5-2 win in the Caf Champions League group stage.

The South Africans were excellent in all aspects and went on to reach the semi-final but were eliminated by Wydad Casablanca. The Egyptians recovered from the Tshwane thumping to go all the way and win the tournament.

Despite having a home-ground advantage, Mudau has explained why the Rhulani Mokwena-led team should not be over-confident.

WHAT HE SAID: "They are a good team and we need to give them the respect they deserve, but we have to make sure that we go away in the return leg with an advantage because that’s important," Mudau told Sowetan.

"We just need to make sure that we work harder to win the game. We want good results at home and trying not to concede any will help us.

"Our mentality is to win every match we play and this one is no different. It won’t be an easy game, to be honest. We just need to continue with what we have been doing, which has been working for us.

"We don’t want to play for a draw because they can come here and park the bus," the Bafana international concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilians eliminated Angola's Petro Atletico from the inaugural competition.

After securing a 2-0 win away in the first leg, Masandawana - who played most of the second leg a man less after Mothobi Mvala's red card, managed a goalless draw to make it into the last four.

Al Ahly held East Africa giants Simba SC to a 2-2 draw in the first leg before drawing 1-1 at home to advance on an away goal rule.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena and his players have already been eliminated from two domestic competitions, MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.

They will be keen to make it to the final of the AFL and walk away $4 million richer which will motivate the players and the coach.

However, they must first overcome Al Ahly who boast one of South Africa's finest attackers Percy Tau.