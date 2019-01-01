Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Salah, Aubameyang & Aguero lead the race

Goal rounds up the top scorers of the Premier League this season, with the likes of Aubameyang, Aguero, Kane and Salah competing for the award

The Premier League is well into the second half of the season now, and the race to win the Golden Boot – awarded to the league's top-scorer – is heating up.

Goal will keep you updated on the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Premier League players this season. Check for frequent updates below!

Premier League 2018-19 Top Scorers

sensation Mohamed Salah is looking to defend his title after a record-breaking haul of 32 goals last year nabbed him the prize. 's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also in contention as well, along with star Harry Kane and Man City forward Sergio Aguero.

Aguero netted his 11th hat-trick for the Citizens during his side's 6-0 demolition of at the Etihad in February, which equalled Alan Shearer's all-time record of most hat-tricks scored in the Premier League.

A pack including Raheem Sterling, Alexandre Lacazette, Eden Hazard and others are not far behind.

*Up to date as of games played on April 1.

Article continues below

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Sergio Aguero 19 =2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 17 =2 Harry Kane Tottenham 17 =2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 17 =2 Sadio Mane Liverpool 17 6 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 15 =7 Eden Hazard Chelsea 13 =7 Jamie Vardy Leicester 13 =7 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 13 =10 Raul Jimenez 12 =10 Romelu Lukaku 12 =10 Richarlison 12 =10 Gylfi Sigurdsson 12 =14 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 11 =14 Glenn Murray 11 =14 Paul Pogba Manchester United 11 =14 Joshua King Bournemouth 11 =14 Heung-Min Son Tottenham 11 =14 Callum Wilson Bournemouth 11 =20 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 10 =20 Anthony Martial Manchester United 10 =20 Aleksandar Mitrovic 10 =20 Luka Milivojevic 10 =24 Ashley Barnes 9 =24 Salomon Rondon Newcastle 9 =24 Troy Deeney 9 =27 Felipe Anderson West Ham 8 =27 Pedro Chelsea 8 =27 Leroy Sane Manchester City 8 =27 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 8

Who finished top in 2017-18?

Liverpool striker Salah scored 32 goals last season to win the Premier League Golden Boot, beating previous holder Kane to the top prize.

The Spurs forward missed out on the award narrowly by two goals after clinching it two years in a row, with Aguero coming in third and Jamie Vardy finishing fourth.