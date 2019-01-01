Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Salah, Aubameyang & Aguero lead the race
The Premier League is well into the second half of the season now, and the race to win the Golden Boot – awarded to the league's top-scorer – is heating up.
Goal will keep you updated on the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Premier League players this season. Check for frequent updates below!
Premier League 2018-19 Top Scorers
Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah is looking to defend his title after a record-breaking haul of 32 goals last year nabbed him the prize. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also in contention as well, along with Tottenham star Harry Kane and Man City forward Sergio Aguero.
Aguero netted his 11th hat-trick for the Citizens during his side's 6-0 demolition of Chelsea at the Etihad in February, which equalled Alan Shearer's all-time record of most hat-tricks scored in the Premier League.
A pack including Raheem Sterling, Alexandre Lacazette, Eden Hazard and others are not far behind.
*Up to date as of games played on April 1.
|Pos
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|19
|=2
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|17
|=2
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|17
|=2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|17
|=2
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|17
|6
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|15
|=7
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|13
|=7
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|13
|=7
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Arsenal
|13
|=10
|Raul Jimenez
|Wolves
|12
|=10
|Romelu Lukaku
|Manchester United
|12
|=10
|Richarlison
|Everton
|12
|=10
|Gylfi Sigurdsson
|Everton
|12
|=14
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|11
|=14
|Glenn Murray
|Brighton
|11
|=14
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|11
|=14
|Joshua King
|Bournemouth
|11
|=14
|Heung-Min Son
|Tottenham
|11
|=14
|Callum Wilson
|Bournemouth
|11
|=20
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|10
|=20
|Anthony Martial
|Manchester United
|10
|=20
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Fulham
|10
|=20
|Luka Milivojevic
|Crystal Palace
|10
|=24
|Ashley Barnes
|Burnley
|9
|=24
|Salomon Rondon
|Newcastle
|9
|=24
|Troy Deeney
|Watford
|9
|=27
|Felipe Anderson
|West Ham
|8
|=27
|Pedro
|Chelsea
|8
|=27
|Leroy Sane
|Manchester City
|8
|=27
|Wilfried Zaha
|Crystal Palace
|8
Who finished top in 2017-18?
Liverpool striker Salah scored 32 goals last season to win the Premier League Golden Boot, beating previous holder Kane to the top prize.
The Spurs forward missed out on the award narrowly by two goals after clinching it two years in a row, with Aguero coming in third and Jamie Vardy finishing fourth.