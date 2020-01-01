Premier League reveals zero positive coronavirus results in latest round of testing

The Premier League has revealed that there were zero positive results for coronavirus in the league's latest round of testing.

In tests of 1130 players and club staff, the English top flight has said that there were not any who tested positive for Covid-19.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1130 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the league said in a statement.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

