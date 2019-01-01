Premier League record broken as 1,072 goals scored in the 2018-19 season

On average there were 2.82 goals per game, with champions Manchester City the highest scorers yet again

Thirty-six goals on the final day of the Premier League ensured that the 2018-19 season was the most prolific of all time in a 38-game season.

In total, 1,072 goals were scored in 380 matches, Christian Eriksen’s 75th-minute equaliser for against registering as the league’s 1,067th goal of the campaign.

The Dane’s goal surpassed the previous highest total of 1,066 set in 2011-12. Last season, 1,018 goals were scored

In a season that has broken multiple records, on average there were 2.82 goals per match.

Matt Targett of netted the 1,000th goal of the season at the end of April, marking the first time that the landmark had been reached before May.

Title winners , the first team to retain their title since cross-city rivals United did in 2009, scored the most goals with 95 strikes hitting the net.

That is, though, 11 fewer than what Pep Guardiola’s side managed last season when they became the first team to record 100 points.

Runners-up , 2-0 victors against on Sunday at a raucous Anfield, were the second-highest scorers with 89.

Jurgen Klopp had two of the league’s joint top scorers in his ranks, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with 22 goals apiece, the duo sharing the golden boot with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of .

Aubameyang's side scored 72 goals in total as they finished fifth, just a point behind north London rivals Tottenham.

Despite missing out on the top-four, Unai Emery’s men can still qualify for the if they beat in the final at the end of the month.

Despite the plethora of goals, relegated only managed to score 22 goals as they shipped 76 at the other end.

and , also dropping back down to the Championship, both managed 34 goals, the latter scoring two on the final day as they embarrassed in a 2-0 win away at Old Trafford.

The goals record is just one of the several records to be reset during a memorable season.