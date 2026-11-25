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On Wednesday, Oliver Glasner gave a frank assessment of the state of Nottingham Forest when he arrived. The Austrian manager said standards were nowhere near high enough.

Glasner joined Forest last summer after several highly successful years at Crystal Palace. His spell at the City Ground has disappointed so far: the Tricky Trees sit 17th in the Premier League, just two points above bottom-placed Palace.

Forest are preparing for Friday evening's home game against Chelsea. "Stability in a company means having standards," Glasner said. "Everyone who joins commits to those standards. I think, to be completely honest, the standards weren't high enough."

"We have players who have been here for four years and don't speak English," Glasner said, without naming names. "If you go to Italy, every player gives an interview in Italian after three months. If I want to be a manager in England, I have to speak English. If I want to be a manager in Italy, I have to speak Italian."

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"Otherwise, Oliver Glasner, if you want to speak in your own dialect, stay at home in Austria. Everyone understands you there, but nowhere else," said the 52-year-old coach from Salzburg.

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"We want to build a stable Nottingham Forest who can consistently play in the top half of the Premier League. We're almost there. We're confident we know what steps we need to take."

"We're still very ambitious, but it seems to be taking a little longer than we all hoped. The aim is to bring stability to this club, and we're still working on that."

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"We knew this was a transitional period, let's put it that way. We're still very ambitious, but we also have a lot of problems to solve."

Glasner spoke with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis in London on Monday. "He asked: 'What do you need? What do you want to improve here in the squad, the staff and the environment?'" Glasner revealed. "He wants the best for Nottingham Forest, he wants the best for everyone here."

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According to the BBC Glasner wants to bring in five new players in January. "We need to make improvements to the squad, the staff and the environment, and that's what we're discussing. It was a fantastic meeting and certainly worth the six hours of travel," Glasner concluded.