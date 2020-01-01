Premier League confirms one positive coronavirus case after latest round of testing

One unnamed individual has tested positive for Covid-19 after the 11th round of testing over the last week

The Premier League has revealed one individual has tested positive for the coronavirus after the latest round of testing.

Throughout the week beginning June 22, 2250 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19.

It was the 11th round of mass testing since the measure was introduced, and the second since the Premier League season resumed on June 17.

No details as to the individual’s identity have been released, and as of yet, no club has confirmed that the positive test came from one of their players or staff.

Premier League clubs carry out tests twice a week, with the results aggregated and announced each Monday.

In total, 14307 tests have now been carried out in the Premier League, with only 19 people found to be positive since mass testing begin in May.

Testing will continue for the remainder of the season, with teams now heading into their final six or seven games of the campaign.

wrapped up the league title in midweek but the European places and relegation zone are still to be decided before the season ends on July 25.

One hurdle was cleared last week as clubs announced which out-of-contract players had agreed short-term deals in order to finish the season with their current clubs.

In the race for Europe, look secure in second but third-placed Leicester’s troubling form means they are in danger of losing their spot.

and are both within three points of the Foxes, though Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have played a game more.

and are further back but will be hopeful of capitalising on any slip-ups.

At the bottom, Norwich are six points adrift of safety in 20th with three teams level on points ahead of them.

West Ham are out of the bottom three on goal difference alone, tied with Bournemouth and on 27 points. have 28 points, with a further five points ahead.

The highlight of this week’s fixtures sees Liverpool travelling to Manchester City in their first match since winning the title.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed City will give the champions the customary guard of honour before the game.