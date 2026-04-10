Premier League: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the matches live on TV and via livestream?

The Premier League often grabs your attention even if you only plan to tune in for a few minutes. Despite strict broadcasting regulations, it helps to have a clear overview: who is showing the matches, where can you find the multi-match conference, and how can you access a reliable live stream? SPOX has compiled the key information for you.

Premier League broadcast info at a glance: Who shows the matches live on TV or via stream?

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Premier League on TV and via livestream: Sky and WOW are the main providers.

Unlike the Bundesliga, every Premier League fixture is exclusively shown on Sky in Germany. Subscribe to Sky to watch each match live—either as a single game or in the conference—on TV or via the Sky Go app. Prefer a flexible option? Stream through WOW.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky will also broadcast the Carabao Cup. So for both the EPL and the League Cup, you’re in the right place—which, frankly, makes life easier.

For all broadcast details, bookmark SPOX’s live ticker.

Alternatively, visit our site for live tickers covering selected top fixtures.

Multi-match coverage or single-match focus: how a typical Premier League matchday works.

Depending on kick-off times, you have two clear options: watch a single game in full focus, or switch to the multi-match feed when your team is idle and several grounds are alive simultaneously. On busy Saturdays or Wednesdays, the multi-match feed is usually the quickest way to stay on top of events—and if a game explodes into drama, you can hop over instantly.

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Premier League: A brief overview of the competition