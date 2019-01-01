Premier League 2019-20 matches on Amazon Prime: How to live stream Man Utd vs Spurs, Liverpool vs Everton & Boxing Day fixtures
Amazon have now joined BT Sport and Sky Sports in showing Premier League matches in the UK, set to broadcast 20 games a season on their streaming services in a deal that runs through 2022.
The internet giant will broadcast matches across several weeks over the festive period and Boxing Day, with notable year-ending games such as the Merseyside Derby and Manchester United vs Tottenham among some of the highlights.
Matches will be available to watch on platforms such as your desktop, television or tablet via Amazon Prime – and here's everything you need to know.
How to live stream Premier League matches on Amazon Prime
To watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime, you must subscribe to the service.
A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £79 per year/ £7.99 per month. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for new members.
An Amazon Prime membership will also allow users to access their full range of television programmes not restricted to games. Football-related documentaries such as All or Nothing: Manchester City and Steven Gerrard's Make Us Dream will be able to watch, in addition to other non-football programmes.
Premier League matches on Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime users will have the chance to catch the Merseyside Derby on December 4, with Premier League frontrunners Liverpool hosting crosstown rivals Everton at Anfield.
Other notable fixtures include Manchester United's welcome of Tottenham at Old Trafford, Southampton visiting Chelsea and Arsenal making the trek to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.
Wolves' home clash with Man City will be the final game of the 2019-20 season streamed on Amazon Prime.
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (GMT)
|Dec 3
|Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth
|7:30pm
|Dec 3
|Burnley vs Manchester City
|8:15pm
|Dec 4
|Chelsea vs Aston Villa
|7:30pm
|Dec 4
|Leicester vs Watford
|7:30pm
|Dec 4
|Manchester United vs Tottenham
|7:30pm
|Dec 4
|Southampton vs Norwich
|7:30pm
|Dec 4
|Wolves vs West Ham
|7:30pm
|Dec 4
|Liverpool vs Everton
|8:15pm
|Dec 5
|Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle
|7:30pm
|Dec 5
|Arsenal vs Brighton
|8:15pm
|Dec 26
|Tottenham vs Brighton
|12:30pm
|Dec 26
|Bournemouth vs Arsenal
|3pm
|Dec 26
|Aston Villa vs Norwich
|3pm
|Dec 26
|Chelsea vs Southampton
|3pm
|Dec 26
|Crystal Palace vs West Ham
|3pm
|Dec 26
|Everton vs Burnley
|3pm
|Dec 26
|Sheffield Utd vs Watford
|3pm
|Dec 26
|Man Utd vs Newcastle
|5:30pm
|Dec 27
|Wolves vs Man City
|7:45pm
In addition to their coverage of live matches, Amazon Prime offers users the chance to watch game highlights each week.