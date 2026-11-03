After beating Willem II 7-0 on Saturday, PSV resume the Champions League group stage against Club Brugge on Wednesday. Voetbalzone expect Peter Bosz to stick largely with that side. The match at the Philips Stadion kicks off at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select.

Matej Kovar starts in goal against the Belgian giants. Sergiño Dest lines up on the right, with Filip Kostic replacing Yarek Gasiorowski at left-back. Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo form PSV's centre-back pairing.

In midfield, Mauro Júnior is tasked with providing control. Kodai Sano has become almost indispensable there, while Guus Til is PSV's most advanced midfielder.

Ivan Perisic is the designated provider from the right in attack, with Ruben van Bommel on the left. Sven Mijnans leads the line. Ricardo Pepi scored after coming on against Willem II on Saturday, but returns to the bench against Brugge.

While PSV had no trouble with struggling Willem II on Saturday, Club Brugge won 2-4 away to Zulte-Waregem and are top of the Jupiler Pro League. After the clash in Eindhoven, they face a top-of-the-table match against Anderlecht on Sunday.

Next matches PSV Champions League 15:00 CLB Watch

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro Júnior, Sano, Til; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel.