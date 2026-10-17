PSV face strugglers ADO Den Haag on Saturday. With the Champions League clash against FC Porto approaching, Peter Bosz is set to make changes in several positions, predicts Voetbalzone. Kick-off in The Hague is at 16:30, with live coverage on ESPN 2.

Bosz was pleased with Matej Kovar against RB Leipzig, and the goalkeeper will start again against ADO. Sergiño Dest will play at right-back and Filip Kostic at left-back. With Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo rested, Ryan Flamingo and Yarek Gasiorowski will start in central defence.

In midfield, Mauro Júnior will again start in the holding role. Noah Fernandez replaces Kodai Sano, whom Bosz is resting ahead of the away match against FC Porto. Guus Til completes PSV's midfield in The Hague.

On the right of the attack, Dennis Man gets another chance, while Ivan Perisic moves to the left. Ruben van Bommel starts on the bench. Sven Mijnans is once again the focal point up front for the title contenders.

PSV will look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. ADO took a point away at Telstar (2-2), playing with ten men for a long spell after Milan Hokke was sent off.

Next matches HAA Eredivisie 10:30 PSV

Predicted PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Kostic; Mauro Júnior, Fernandez, Til; Man, Mijnans, Perisic.