Ajax will be without several players for Thursday's Conference League trip to FC Midtjylland, leaving coach Míchel Sánchez to piece together a strong line-up. The match in Denmark kicks off at 18:45 and is live on Ziggo Sport Select.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Sofyan Amrabat, Julian Brandt, Viktor Tsygankov and Anton Gaaei would miss the match. Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg and Yves Bissouma are also unavailable. Steven Berghuis and Daley Blind are fit again, with Berghuis in contention to start.

Marc ter Stegen will start in goal at the MCH Arena. Lucas Rosa will play at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back, with Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas forming the heart of Ajax's defence against Midtjylland.

With so many players missing, Míchel faces a midfield puzzle. Captain Davy Klaassen and Jorthy Mokio will be joined by Oscar Gloukh, whom the Spanish coach normally uses on the left wing.

Berghuis has made a few appearances off the bench and will now start for Ajax. Tolu Arokodare will lead the line for the visitors, with Abdellah Ouazane on the left.

Next matches MID Conference League 12:45 AJX

Having beaten AZ 1-0, Ajax had a good dress rehearsal for Thursday. Midtjylland beat FC Nordsjælland 2-3 in a spectacular match and sit top of the Superligaen, two points above second-placed FC Copenhagen.

Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Klaassen, Gloukh; Berghuis, Tolu, Ouazane.