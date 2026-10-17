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Rian Rosendaal
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Predicted Ajax line-up: Míchel makes plenty of changes in Groningen

FC Groningen vs Ajax
FC Groningen
Ajax
Eredivisie

Three days after their painful 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split, Ajax face FC Groningen. Coach Míchel Sánchez will make changes in several positions, Voetbalzone predicts. Sunday's match in the far north kicks off at 16:45, with live coverage on ESPN 2. 

Marc ter Stegen returns in goal for Ajax. Lucas Rosa comes back at right-back, allowing Thilo Kehrer to move into central defence alongside Youri Baas. Aaron Bouwman drops to the bench, while Owen Wijndal replaces Joffre Torrents at left-back.

Sofyan Amrabat makes way for Jorthy Mokio in the holding midfield role. Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt keep their starting places in Groningen, while Yves Bissouma could come off the bench.

With Simon Adingra still not fully match-fit, Viktor Tsygankov starts again on the right wing. Tolu Arokodare leads the line, while Oscar Gloukh gets the nod over Abdellah Ouazane on the left flank this time.

In attack, injuries rule out striker Kasper Dolberg and winger Steven Berghuis for the Spanish coach on Sunday. 

Next matches
GRO

GRO

Eredivisie

18 Oct 2026

AJX

AJX

Ajax have had a difficult week, dropping points against NEC (1-1) before suffering a defeat in the Conference League. FC Groningen, by contrast, gained confidence from an emphatic 5-1 win over Excelsior.

Predicted Ajax starting XI: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Klaassen, Brandt; Tysgankov, Tolu, Gloukh.

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