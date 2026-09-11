Austrian newspapers Kurier and Krone report that Peter Schöttel's final departure is set to be decided at Friday's meeting of the supervisory body.

Irreconcilable differences with head coach Ralf Rangnick are said to be behind the threatened end to his nine-year spell. The federation have meanwhile sidelined the sporting director, with the relationship between the two leading figures in the sporting set-up seen as broken beyond repair.

Marc Janko has also confirmed that all is no longer well in the ÖFB camp. The former international and current Sky pundit said of the developments: "If you ask around behind the scenes, then it is not hugely surprising."

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Relationship between Ralf Rangnick and Peter Schöttel apparently beyond repair

For some time now, the relationship between the sporting director and the German coach appears to have been beyond repair. With Schöttel "and Ralf Rangnick, it did not really work properly", the former striker said. "It is indeed the case that for some time Rangnick, in all the matters that are important to him, has not been doing that via Peter, but via other people."

That would bring a hugely successful era at the Austrian Football Association to an end. The 59-year-old Schöttel took up his role at the federation in 2017. He was initially appointed as U19 coach before stepping up to overall sporting director just two months later. Under his leadership, the national team enjoyed a successful spell on the pitch.

Austria qualified for a European Championship twice in a row, and in both 2021 and 2024 the ÖFB side reached the last 16.

Who could succeed Peter Schüttel at Austria?

The federation celebrated the biggest milestone of his tenure last summer by reaching a World Cup finals for the first time in 28 years. At the tournament, the side were knocked out in the round of 32 by eventual world champions Spain.

An official decision on his successor has not yet been made, but according to Krone, an internal favourite is already emerging: Sebastian Prödl is under discussion.

Prödl, the former Bundesliga professional who spent years with Werder Bremen, has led the ÖFB's youth department since 2024. His work within the federation is highly regarded internally. Above all, though, he appears to hold one clear advantage over Schöttel: an exceptionally good relationship with Ralf Rangnick.