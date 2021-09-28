Potter's update on Bissouma injury ahead of Brighton, Arsenal Premier League meeting

The Mali international injured his knee during the Seagulls' win over Leicester City in a top-tier meeting

Brighton & Hove Albion coach manager Graham Potter is optimistic his star midfielder Yves Bissouma will be available on Saturday to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Mali international sustained a knee injury on Sunday, September 19 in the 2-1 win over Leicester City in the English top-tier. As a result, he was not involved as the Seagulls collected a point away to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The tactician has also discussed the availability of Steven Alzate who is nursing an injury.

"Bissouma is making decent progress, this game [Crystal Palace] came a little bit soon for him," Potter said as quoted by Sussex Live.

"We are hopeful he can be available against Arsenal but we will have to see at the back end of the week.

"[Alzate] looked like he had quite a bad one [injury]. He rolled his ankle but somebody also landed on it [during the Monday game]."

The club is also without Adam Webster who is out for a few weeks owing to a hamstring injury while Enock Mwepu is having a groin problem. Striker Danny Welbeck was substituted against Palace after suffering a hamstring injury as well.

Brighton are currently placed sixth on the table with 13 points, just a point less than leaders Liverpool. They have won four matches this season, drawn one, and lost one as well.

They will be playing the Gunners who are currently riding high on confidence after collecting maximum points in their last three matches. Their latest victory came against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby.

The Mikel Arteta-led charges claimed a 3-1 win to move 10th on the table with nine points after three wins and as many losses this season.

Last season, the Gunners collected maximum points against the Seagulls. They won by a solitary goal away before completing the double with a 2-0 win at home in the second meeting.

But in the previous five meetings, either side has managed two wins, with one game ending in a draw.