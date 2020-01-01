Potouridis: Former Olympiacos Piraeus defender signs new Cape Town City contract

The well-traveled centre back is the latest Citizens player to extend his deal joining the likes of Makola and Ralani

have announced that Ioannis Potouridis has signed a new deal at the club.

The 28-year-old player has been on the books of the Citizens since October last year having joined the club as a free agent.

The Mother City side released the following statement on Tuesday morning indicating that Potouridis' contract has been extended.

"The club is delighted to confirm that we have taken up the option to extend the contract of Greek central defender Giannis Potouridis until June 2022," a club statement read.

Potouridis joined the Citizens at the time when the team was struggling under then-City head coach Benni McCarthy.

The left-footed player made only two appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) before McCarthy was dismissed by the club's management due to a poor run of results last November.

McCarthy was replaced by Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink and Potouridis had to prove himself under the new mentor.

The former Olympiacos Piraeus player saw limited game time in December 2019 with the likes of Taariq Fielies and Edmilson Dove preferred ahead of him in defence.

Potouridis enjoyed regular game time during the month of January 2020 as the team registered wins in the league.

The experienced player started for City and helped them secure victories over FC, Black and .

Potouridis also featured as Riekerink's side was stunned by National First Division (NFD) side Mbombela United in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash on February 9.

However, the former Greece youth international lost his place in the starting line-up following the team's league defeat to in the following weekend.

Potouridis will be looking to regain his place in the starting line-up when the current season resumes having been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020.

The well-traveled player arrived at City as a free agent having left Greek side OFI FC at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Potouridis was on the books of Italian club Novara during the 2013/14 campaign and he also had a spell with Polish outfit Miedz Legnica.

He is the fourth City player to renew his contract with the Citizens since the season was halted by the coronavirus.

Keanu Cupido, Mpho Makola and Bradley Ralani have also signed new deals with the club.