Potential Percy Tau vs Mamelodi Sundowns clash in African Football League makes an Al Ahly legend fret

Former Al Ahly midfielder and coach Mokhtar Mokhtar is worried the Cairo giants could meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the African Football League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians were drawn against Angolan giants Petro Atletico in the quarter-finals of the inaugural continental competition.

Al Ahly will come up against Tanzanian heavyweights Simba SC at the same stage of the African Football League.

But there is a possibility the North Africans could meet Sundowns in the latter phases of this tournament and Mokhtar wants them to avoid such a fixture.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Simba are the ones who should be concerned about facing Al Ahly, but I am worried about facing South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns,” Mokhtar said as per Kingfut.

“Al Ahly are capable of beating any team in Africa, but our calculations always change before facing Sundowns.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana have been frequently meeting Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League in recent seasons.

There is also a possibility they could face Al Ahly in the Champions League this season and matches against the Cairo giants have proven to be testing assignments for Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? After the Fifa international break, Masandawana will focus on Premier Soccer League duties, the MTN8 as well as the Caf Champions League before starting their African Football League campaign.