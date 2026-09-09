Al-Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted with his side's win over Abha in the Saudi Roshn League, bouncing back from defeat in the previous Clasico against Al-Ittihad.

The Australian's men beat Abha 2-1 on Wednesday at Al-Awwal Park in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

Postecoglou said, in comments at the post-match press conference reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "The most important thing is that we won. The last match was frustrating, even though our level was good."

He was referring to the 1-2 defeat Al-Nassr suffered last Saturday in the Clasico against Al-Ittihad, at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

The Australian coach added: "We have won six of seven matches, and I think we have proved ourselves. We have faced many challenges that we have suffered this season, and we also suffered injuries in the 80th minute, so I give credit to the players."

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On the Abha match, he explained: "Today you saw that we dominated and created chances, and there are still some details that need improvement."

Postecoglou singled out Abha's goal, saying: "As for the goal we conceded, one player in the wall would have been enough. We were all frustrated by the goal, but I don't think that is a bad thing."

The Australian coach also addressed his decision to field two players at the heart of the attack, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Hamdan, in the absence of the other Portuguese star Joao Felix and Frenchman Kingsley Coman.

"Every match is different, and our squad is limited, so it is natural for us to change the system," he explained. "I think Al-Hamdan and Cristiano played a good match today, and that was a good choice for us."

He continued: "The way we played today was different, and Ayman Yahya was not 100% in terms of his health, and he did not have the capacity to play a full match."

On his younger options, he went on: "Sami Al-Najei is a good player, and he will get his chance to play. If we compare the number of our players with other clubs, we have fewer, but I have confidence in the players we have."

The manager added: "We have good young players, such as Haidar (Abdulkarim) and Rakan (Al-Ghamdi). Everyone trains with us daily, and there is competition between them, and there may be some situations, but for me everyone will get his chance."

He concluded: "We are a club that works together, and with the pace available to us we try to deliver the best possible result with Al-Nassr. We are a family and we do everything together, and the club is truly united."

The win took Al-Nassr's tally to 15 points, placing them second in the Saudi League table, on goal difference behind leaders Al-Hilal and ahead of third-placed Al-Qadsiah.