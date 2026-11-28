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Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou has named the starting line-up his side will field against hosts Al-Hazem today, Saturday 28 November 2026, in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. The Australian's team are looking to regain their balance and get back to winning ways.

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Postecoglou has gone all in from the start. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line, with Sadio Mane and Joao Felix either side of the Portuguese. It's a selection that tells you the Australian wants this wrapped up early, with no room for another slip-up.

Al-Nassr go into the game third in the Roshn Saudi Pro League with 28 points from 12 matches, three behind leaders Al-Qadsiah. Anything less than a win and the gap at the top could start to grow.

They arrive on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ahli in their rescheduled ninth-round fixture. That loss ended their winning run and handed Postecoglou an urgent job: steady the ship before the title race reaches its more delicate stage.

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Al-Nassr line-up against Al-Hazem

Postecoglou has picked the following XI:

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Goalkeeper: Bento Matheus.

Defence: Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Inigo Martinez, Awad Aman.

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Midfield: Angelo Gabriel, Samu Costa, Rakan Al-Ghamdi.

Attack: Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

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Hosts Al-Hazem sit 15th with just 10 points. The gap between the sides is stark, but they'll be banking on home advantage and a lively crowd to take something off one of the leading title contenders.

Kick-off is at 3:15pm Mecca time, 2:15pm in Cairo. The question is how Al-Nassr respond to that last defeat, and whether Ronaldo, Mane and Felix can drive them to a win that puts their season back on track.