Possible Zimbabwe ban to open door for Bafana Bafana at 2021 Afcon? - Safa comment

South African Football Association has responded to rumours of Bafana Bafana possibly taking part in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.



This comes after Fifa warned Zimbabwean Football Association that their senior national team, the Warriors could be banned unless Zifa’s elected leadership regains control with the team scheduled to take part in the Afcon finals.



Zifa board was suspended by the country's Sports and Recreation Commission on November 16 listing charges, which include gross incompetence, failure to account for public funds and sexual abuse of female referees.



Having finished third in their Afcon qualifying Group C behind qualifiers Ghana and Sudan, South Africa are the best third-positioned finisher in all 12 groups on 10 points.



Speculation is rife that if Zimbabwe are banned from taking part in Africa's biggest football tournament, Bafana could be installed as the Warriors' replacement in the competition which will be hosted by Cameroon.



Safa chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe has refuted the possibility that Bafana might be installed as a replacement for the Warriors at the showpiece which will run from January 9 to February 6.



“First of all I would say don't get ahead of yourself because Zimbabwe might still resolve their issues,” Motlanthe told Times Live.



“But, yes, you are reading the rule correctly, so even if Zimbabwe were banned there would be no path for Bafana to still qualify.



“I think people were just getting excited because Caf sometimes has the format in qualifying where the best runner-up or third-place team sometimes can qualify.”



There is a Confederation of African Football (Caf) rule indicating that should a team withdraw between qualifying for the Afcon finals and the start of the tournament, rather than being replaced, their four-team group in the finals tournament becomes reduced to three.



“If a team withdraws after its qualification in the final tournament, but before its actual start, it shall be replaced by the team classified next in the group of the team in question. In default, the group to which belongs the forfeiting team shall be composed of three teams," article 86 of the regulations for the 2021 Afcon reads.